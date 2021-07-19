Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved down -1.20: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a low on 07/16/21, posting a -1.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.77. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Reveals New Insights and Prognostic Capabilities Compared to Traditional Cytogenetics Techniques in Several Leukemia Clinical Research Studies Presented at the ECA.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced optical genome mapping (OGM) reveals new insights and prognostic capabilities compared to traditional cytogenetics techniques in several leukemia clinical research studies presented at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA). Below is a summary of the leukemia presentations at the ECA featuring OGM data generated by the Bionano Saphyr system, delivered online from July 3 – 5, 2021 during this virtual event.

One of the highlights from the conference featured Dr. Elena García Sánchez from the Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús who presented a comprehensive study showing the value of OGM for diagnosis of pediatric leukemias. In this study, 34 pediatric leukemias (26 ALL and 8 AML) were analyzed by OGM relative to traditional cytogenetics techniques (karyotyping, FISH, and PCR). The results of this study showed 100% concordance relative to these standard techniques and in 60% of these cases new clinically relevant information was revealed. This study is the basis of validation and accreditation of an assay to be used onsite in their lab. The new information that OGM revealed could represent an opportunity for improved treatment options, patient stratification, or medical care. In addition, these findings uncovered novel gene fusion events that are being explored for prognostic applications in cancer management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9964705 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 7.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.92%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $1.63 billion, with 278.85 million shares outstanding and 275.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.27M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 9964705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 155.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.52. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1009.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.20 and a Current Ratio set at 51.60.

There are presently around $249 million, or 16.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 9,486,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,295,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.64 million in BNGO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $24.19 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 32,148,853 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,425,008 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,641,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,215,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,978,048 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 313,575 shares during the same period.