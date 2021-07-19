Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell -29.73% so far this year. What now?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] loss -8.54% or -0.17 points to close at $1.82 with a heavy trading volume of 24722620 shares. The company report on July 17, 2021 that Ashford Trust Completes Reverse Stock Split.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced that it completed a reverse split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10.

After the close of business on July 16, 2021, the effective date of the reverse stock split, each share of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents was converted into 1/10th of a share of the Company’s common stock. As a result of the reverse split, the number of outstanding shares of common stock was reduced from approximately 265.1 million shares to approximately 26.5 million shares. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders proportionally and will not affect any stockholder’s ownership percentage of shares of the Company’s common stock, except for minor changes resulting from the payment of cash for fractional shares.

It opened the trading session at $20.30, the shares rose to $20.30 and dropped to $18.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHT points out that the company has recorded -34.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.74M shares, AHT reached to a volume of 24722620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for AHT stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.55. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -68.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.9810, while it was recorded at 2.0220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0385 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.96 and a Gross Margin at -66.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.11.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.49. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $37 million, or 10.40% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,414,591, which is approximately 167.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,335,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.07 million in AHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.5 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 29.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 10,240,087 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,034,072 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,201,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,475,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,010,273 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,014,052 shares during the same period.