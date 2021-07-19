Arrival [ARVL] Stock trading around $13.51 per share: What’s Next?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.51 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Arrival to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021; Reminder of Deadline for Public Warrant Redemption July 19, 2021.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its unique technologies, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Separately, Arrival reminds public warrant holders that the Company has elected to redeem all of the outstanding public warrants that were issued in connection with its business combination with CIIG Merger Corp., and registered holders will have until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 19, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. Holders desiring to exercise their Public Warrants should contact their brokerage firm to process their exercise and avoid redemption; brokers will likely have an earlier deadline for beneficial holders to exercise their Public Warrants. Additional information regarding warrant redemptions can be found in Arrival’s press release issued on June 18, 2021.

Arrival stock is now -51.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVL Stock saw the intraday high of $13.87 and lowest of $13.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.18, which means current price is +7.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 2921885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.12. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -38.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.81, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 19.88 for the last 200 days.

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $585 million, or 8.30% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,781, which is approximately 772.182% of the company’s market cap and around 76.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,708,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.18 million in ARVL stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $79.71 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 37,456,411 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,663,105 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,218,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,338,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,664,273 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,060,447 shares during the same period.