Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Stock trading around $13.06 per share: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.66%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Amyris Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and Sets ESG Impact Goals.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, underscoring the company’s founding commitment to making people and the planet healthier.

With its leading Lab-to-Market™ science and technology, Amyris translates biotechnology into new applications and products that consumers love and that enable the transition of many industries to sustainable chemistry. This inaugural ESG report communicates the company’s progress and baseline for measurement of Amyris’ ESG impact goals.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock rose by 202.67%. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.00 billion, with 267.73 million shares outstanding and 181.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 3015843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.48.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.66. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AMRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,382 million, or 38.40% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,687,965, which is approximately -4.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.31 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $171.89 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 21,131,123 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 16,560,167 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 68,093,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,784,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,949,941 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,655,487 shares during the same period.