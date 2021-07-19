Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] moved down -5.80: Why It’s Important

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, SHSP, ICBK, ACST; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is now 53.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACST Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5292 and lowest of $0.498 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.22, which means current price is +55.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.18M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 9140979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 530.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

How has ACST stock performed recently?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, ACST shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5223, while it was recorded at 0.5257 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4879 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5532.14 and a Gross Margin at -410.20. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10039.80.

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -31.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.18% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 913,651, which is approximately 32.801% of the company’s market cap and around 2.62% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 378,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.13 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly 3.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 843,703 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,821,213 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,467,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,197,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,665 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,585,713 shares during the same period.