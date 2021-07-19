9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Is Currently -0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on July 8, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. To Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced that John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference being held July 14-15, 2021 and invites investors to join live via webcast.

A sum of 3711862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.06M shares. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.08.

Guru’s Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

NMTR Stock Performance Analysis:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -27.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2352, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1876 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82 million, or 24.20% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 14,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.82 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.71 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 24.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 23,066,190 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 7,952,164 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 44,804,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,822,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,367,826 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,804,487 shares during the same period.