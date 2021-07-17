Market cap of Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] reaches 2.74B – now what?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] closed the trading session at $30.27 on 07/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.54, while the highest price level was $30.60. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content Creators.

Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), announced the launch of Facecam, a cutting-edge entry into the world of professional-grade webcams. Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. Equipped with a Sony® Starvis™ image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions, and an optimized fixed focus, Facecam keeps you looking sharp in live streams, conference calls, online classes, or anywhere demanding high-quality HD video capture. The result is a webcam tailor-made for creating ’s most professional content.

Alongside Facecam, Elgato also launches a host of new gear to upgrade your production setup: Wave XLR, an XLR to USB Type-C microphone interface and digital audio mixer; Stream Deck, now with interchangeable faceplates, a detachable USB Type-C cable, and a beautiful new stand; and Wave Mic Arm plus Wave Mic Arm LP, two fully adjustable boom arms for optimal desktop microphone positioning.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.43 percent and weekly performance of -2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, CRSR reached to a volume of 2005215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $32 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CRSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

CRSR stock trade performance evaluation

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, CRSR shares dropped by -15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.30, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 33.23 for the last 200 days.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +25.58. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 21.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of $42,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 10.63%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $291 million, or 69.60% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,698,189, which is approximately 9.812% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,044,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.88 million in CRSR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $21.58 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly 4.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 2,896,564 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,466 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,756,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,626,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,163 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,125,030 shares during the same period.