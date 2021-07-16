Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] Stock trading around $6.13 per share: What’s Next?

Wilhelmina International Inc. [NASDAQ: WHLM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.34%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2021.

First Quarter Financial Results.

(in thousands).

Over the last 12 months, WHLM stock rose by 59.22%.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.02 million, with 5.16 million shares outstanding and 3.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, WHLM stock reached a trading volume of 3293747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wilhelmina International Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

WHLM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.34. With this latest performance, WHLM shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wilhelmina International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.62 and a Gross Margin at +3.19. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.88.

Return on Total Capital for WHLM is now -14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.56. Additionally, WHLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] managed to generate an average of -$70,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Wilhelmina International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 49.30% of WHLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHLM stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 17,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in WHLM stocks shares; and SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, currently with $2000.0 in WHLM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Wilhelmina International Inc. [NASDAQ:WHLM] by around 17,695 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 7,815 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHLM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,694 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 7,209 shares during the same period.