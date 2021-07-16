why IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.38

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] jumped around 1.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $113.32 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that IHS Markit Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend in Third Quarter 2021.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

The Markit Group Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust, has, subject to certain limited exceptions, waived its right to receive dividends with respect to common shares it holds and, as a result, it will not participate in the dividend payable on August 13, 2021.

IHS Markit Ltd. stock is now 26.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFO Stock saw the intraday high of $113.53 and lowest of $112.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.48, which means current price is +36.10% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, INFO reached a trading volume of 2845513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $122.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has INFO stock performed recently?

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.51, while it was recorded at 112.65 for the last single week of trading, and 95.48 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +49.12. IHS Markit Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.31.

Return on Total Capital for INFO is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.80. Additionally, INFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] managed to generate an average of $54,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.05%.

Insider trade positions for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

There are presently around $41,323 million, or 92.00% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,954,909, which is approximately -0.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,271,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in INFO stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $2.5 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IHS Markit Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 43,050,482 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 43,406,919 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 278,202,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,660,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,815,030 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,424,731 shares during the same period.