why Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.50

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] slipped around -0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.41 at the close of the session, down -1.19%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on August 4, 2021, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock is now 13.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HWM Stock saw the intraday high of $33.08 and lowest of $32.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.03, which means current price is +41.47% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 4073407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.99, while it was recorded at 33.18 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.74. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $10,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 33.09%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $12,511 million, or 91.30% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,565,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,909,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -0.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 53,358,738 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 50,966,629 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 281,702,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,028,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,602,921 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 15,012,550 shares during the same period.