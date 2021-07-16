why Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $404.08

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] slipped around -23.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $328.16 at the close of the session, down -6.79%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative CNS Penetrant BTK Inhibitor For the Potential Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis.

Orelabrutinib is a Phase 2 oral small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor with high selectivity and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier.

InnoCare to receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive potential development and commercial milestone payments.

Biogen Inc. stock is now 34.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIIB Stock saw the intraday high of $343.04 and lowest of $323.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 468.55, which means current price is +37.65% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BIIB reached a trading volume of 2997355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biogen Inc. [BIIB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIIB shares is $404.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Biogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $458 to $647. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Biogen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $500, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on BIIB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biogen Inc. is set at 19.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIIB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has BIIB stock performed recently?

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, BIIB shares dropped by -17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.17, while it was recorded at 347.87 for the last single week of trading, and 280.71 for the last 200 days.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biogen Inc. [BIIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.76 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Biogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.38.

Return on Total Capital for BIIB is now 19.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.94. Additionally, BIIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] managed to generate an average of $439,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Biogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biogen Inc. go to -8.88%.

Insider trade positions for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

There are presently around $41,865 million, or 86.90% of BIIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIIB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 16,758,256, which is approximately 5.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,502,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 billion in BIIB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.89 billion in BIIB stock with ownership of nearly -0.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB] by around 8,529,806 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 9,949,037 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 109,095,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,574,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIIB stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,039,135 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,177,730 shares during the same period.