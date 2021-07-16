Welltower Inc. [WELL] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $68

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $88.60 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Welltower Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company’s earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:.

Welltower Inc. stock is now 37.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WELL Stock saw the intraday high of $88.69 and lowest of $87.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.82, which means current price is +49.21% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 2056057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $82.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $83, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 153.24.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.93 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.02, while it was recorded at 87.55 for the last single week of trading, and 68.87 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.29.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.01. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $2,314,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $33,908 million, or 94.10% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,903,096, which is approximately 2.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,189,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 billion in WELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly -0.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 34,610,236 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 30,506,674 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 317,593,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,710,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,998,053 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,791,415 shares during the same period.