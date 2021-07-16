Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] traded at a low on 07/15/21, posting a -1.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.01. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Van Security – Ford and TVL Security bring customers aftermarket solutions as factory-fit options.

Ford and TVL Security have strengthened their partnership to offer customers a wider range of additional security products as factory fit options on both Ford Custom and Ford Transit across Europe.

Ford is the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to offer a range of additional factory fit options for security products that have until now only been available in the aftermarket.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44741693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ford Motor Company stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for F stock reached $53.34 billion, with 3.98 billion shares outstanding and 3.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.75M shares, F reached a trading volume of 44741693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 14.35 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 53.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $29,707 million, or 55.40% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,622,155, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,864,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.39 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 722 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 221,396,981 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 155,044,132 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 1,743,975,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,120,416,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,851,342 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 37,819,736 shares during the same period.