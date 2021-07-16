Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Announces Share Purchase and Award Program.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”) announced that it has adopted a Share Purchase and Award Program to recognize the dedication and commitment of its employees and provide eligible employees the opportunity to benefit from the Company’s long-term growth.

The Share Purchase and Award Program applies to eligible employees who agreed in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to participate in the Company’s voluntary leave program, one of a series of measures taken by the Company to proactively manage costs in the face of the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

A sum of 2069379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares reached a high of $15.77 and dropped to a low of $15.40 until finishing in the latest session at $15.64.

The one-year MLCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.05. The average equity rating for MLCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.04, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,931 million, or 40.00% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,623,173, which is approximately 0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 20,585,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.96 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $300.57 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -9.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 23,469,883 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 17,678,825 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 146,266,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,415,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,826,481 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,892,193 shares during the same period.