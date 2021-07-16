Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Stock trading around $56.55 per share: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.56%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet.

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April.

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock rose by 2.71%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.25. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.49 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.25M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 12719989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson dropped their target price from $62 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.96, while it was recorded at 56.24 for the last single week of trading, and 57.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $134,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $153,401 million, or 66.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 320,963,030, which is approximately -1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 305,370,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.27 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.04 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,616 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 104,698,107 shares. Additionally, 1,171 investors decreased positions by around 149,208,961 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 2,458,751,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,712,658,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,067,120 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 13,469,796 shares during the same period.