United States Steel Corporation [X] gain 38.34% so far this year. What now?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on July 16, 2021 that United States Steel Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast will discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A.

A sum of 14871176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.37M shares. United States Steel Corporation shares reached a high of $23.8799 and dropped to a low of $22.81 until finishing in the latest session at $23.20.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.06. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $29.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $15 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on X stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 15 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.08, while it was recorded at 24.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,184 million, or 67.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,325,203, which is approximately 32.879% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,784,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.6 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $260.31 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 23.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 56,090,701 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 11,642,902 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 112,632,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,366,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,360,770 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,425,235 shares during the same period.