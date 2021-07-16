Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Is Currently -1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] loss -1.55% or -0.73 points to close at $46.42 with a heavy trading volume of 17093603 shares. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Uber Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $46.86, the shares rose to $47.46 and dropped to $46.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBER points out that the company has recorded -21.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.52M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 17093603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $68.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.18, while it was recorded at 47.83 for the last single week of trading, and 50.62 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $65,009 million, or 76.40% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 184,228,178, which is approximately -17.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,831,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.12 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 7.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 630 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 173,613,053 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 155,315,975 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 1,071,526,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,400,455,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,926,819 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 29,045,610 shares during the same period.