U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain 19.29% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.63 during the day while it closed the day at $4.39. The company report on May 14, 2021 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We”, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management Comments.

U.S. Energy Corp. stock has also gained 8.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USEG stock has inclined by 13.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.92% and gained 19.29% year-on date.

The market cap for USEG stock reached $19.32 million, with 3.92 million shares outstanding and 3.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, USEG reached a trading volume of 2667805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]:

Global Hunter Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2012, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

USEG stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, USEG shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.44. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.35.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now -23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] managed to generate an average of -$3,219,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.20% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,160, which is approximately 37.742% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 24,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in USEG stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $93000.0 in USEG stock with ownership of nearly 33.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 79,666 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 524 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 66,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,254 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 524 shares during the same period.