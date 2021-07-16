Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Stock trading around $650.60 per share: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.34%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2021 Financial Results and Q&A WebcastWhen: Monday, July 26, 2021Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeQ2 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay).

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock rose by 110.41%. The one-year Tesla Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.69. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $626.74 billion, with 963.33 million shares outstanding and 775.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.32M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 20132204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $655.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $974 to $812. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $590, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TSLA stock. On April 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 1071 to 974.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 23.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 78.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 627.96, while it was recorded at 663.03 for the last single week of trading, and 636.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 44.66%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $264,471 million, or 42.70% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,596,739, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,242,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.69 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $26.63 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -11.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,146 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 15,947,667 shares. Additionally, 959 investors decreased positions by around 43,803,464 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 346,751,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,503,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,861,778 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,763 shares during the same period.