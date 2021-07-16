TD Securities lifts Antero Resources Corporation [AR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $14.06 on 07/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.875, while the highest price level was $14.505. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13720339. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am MT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 157.98 percent and weekly performance of -2.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, AR reached to a volume of 4770673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $15.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AR stock. On March 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 6 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 393.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 14.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,982 million, or 70.70% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,460,307, which is approximately 13.294% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,662,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.51 million in AR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $226.17 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 29.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 40,664,834 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 49,484,214 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 121,946,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,095,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,714,125 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,204,922 shares during the same period.