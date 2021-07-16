STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] Revenue clocked in at $11.00 billion, up 2.69% YTD: What’s Next?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] slipped around -1.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.12 at the close of the session, down -2.56%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

PR N°C3018C.

STMicroelectronics N.V. stock is now 2.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STM Stock saw the intraday high of $38.685 and lowest of $37.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.02, which means current price is +14.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 2194514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $45 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $48, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on STM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has STM stock performed recently?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.88, while it was recorded at 38.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.22 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.80 and a Gross Margin at +37.05. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for STM is now 9.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.35. Additionally, STM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] managed to generate an average of $21,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

There are presently around $1,233 million, or 3.60% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 3,091,479, which is approximately 12.526% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 1,835,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.98 million in STM stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $55.51 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 243.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 9,174,875 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,028,776 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 13,154,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,358,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,019,812 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,760,069 shares during the same period.