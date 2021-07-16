Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain 22.27% so far this year. What now?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $18.82 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Jeep® Brand Celebrates 80 Years by Building an Electric Present and Future.

On July 15, 1941, the former Willys-Overland Co. signed a contract with the U.S. War Department to begin production of the first military Jeep® vehicle. Eighty years later, the Jeep brand thrives around the world with a product lineup that continues to expand into new segments, a devoted community of global customers and the use of 4xe electric vehicle technology as the natural evolution of 80 years of capability leadership.

“We’re celebrating our 80th anniversary by continuing to move upward and forward,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer. “We’re expanding our portfolio into new segments, with the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L, while setting a strong foothold in the premium SUV market, with our all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Next in our exciting global product pipeline is the introduction of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will be equipped, for the first time, with plug-in-hybrid 4xe technology. We are fully committed towards a vision of zero emission future, and by 2025 we will be offering a zero-emission fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment.”.

Stellantis N.V. represents 3.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.93 billion with the latest information. STLA stock price has been found in the range of $18.71 to $18.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 2423604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +10.92. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.05. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

There are presently around $16,295 million, or 54.46% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 107,821,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 605,223,641 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 170,564,801 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 90,059,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 865,847,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,371,568 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 60,884,851 shares during the same period.