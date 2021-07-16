SCWorx Corp. [WORX] is 78.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] traded at a low on 07/15/21, posting a -10.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.41. The company report on June 2, 2021 that SCWorx Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards and Appointment of Tim Hannibal as CEO.

SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX), a provider of data management services to healthcare providers, announced that it has regained compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market’s (“Nasdaq”) continued listing requirements regarding annual stockholder meetings and periodic reporting.

In a letter dated May 25, 2021, Nasdaq indicated that SCWorx has regained compliance with its continued listing requirements for periodic reporting as a result of the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq on May 27, 2021 indicating that it has regained compliance with the annual meeting requirement as a result of having completed its Special Meeting in lieu of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 24, 2021. At this time, all deficiencies of which the Company has been notified have been rectified, and Nasdaq considers these matters closed. As such, SCWorx’s common stock continues to be listed and trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “WORX”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3307217 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SCWorx Corp. stands at 43.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.29%.

The market cap for WORX stock reached $22.51 million, with 10.00 million shares outstanding and 7.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 3307217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has WORX stock performed recently?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.49. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 32.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.96 and a Gross Margin at +32.57. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.99.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -93.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.13. Additionally, WORX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$822,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,844, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 75,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in WORX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in WORX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 140,833 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 128,115 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 57,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,832 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 122,839 shares during the same period.