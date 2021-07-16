Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Revenue clocked in at $182.44 million, up 8.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.89%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that FTA awards Low or No Emission program grants to 10 communities for Proterra electric transit buses and EV technology.

Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, announced that 10 transit agencies have been awarded Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Program Grants (Low-No) to procure Proterra electric transit buses, charging infrastructure, and Proterra Powered low-floor shuttles in partnership with Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC (Optimal-EV).

s announcement underscores Proterra’s ability to deliver comprehensive fleet electrification solutions to commercial vehicle customers with the company’s EV technology. It marks the sixth consecutive year under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act that the FTA has awarded transit agencies Low-No grants to procure Proterra buses and charging systems.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 34.69 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PTRA stock reached a trading volume of 3663781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Proterra Inc. [PTRA]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.89. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.58, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Proterra Inc. Fundamentals:

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114 million, or 22.00% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 5,232,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,088,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.05 million in PTRA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $9.79 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 9,067,473 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,003,861 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,531,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,540,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,483,619 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 11,506,067 shares during the same period.