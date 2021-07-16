Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain 26.51% so far this year. What now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] loss -3.52% or -0.39 points to close at $10.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2487843 shares. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Announce Permian Basin Joint Venture.

Conference call to be hosted by Plains at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. CDT.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their respective assets, operations and commercial activities within the Permian Basin into a newly formed strategic joint venture, Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (“Plains Oryx Permian Basin” or the “JV”). The transaction will include all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.

It opened the trading session at $10.97, the shares rose to $11.035 and dropped to $10.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGP points out that the company has recorded 1.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 2487843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.41.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.59. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of -$129,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,668 million, or 82.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 14,050,687, which is approximately -13.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 13,244,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.58 million in PAGP stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $107.12 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 14,258,563 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 21,185,188 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 120,569,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,013,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,402,609 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,349,687 shares during the same period.