Payoneer Global Inc. [PAYO] moved up 1.04: Why It’s Important

Payoneer Global Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYO] closed the trading session at $9.71 on 07/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.57, while the highest price level was $9.77. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Payoneer and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination.

Payoneer to begin trading under ticker symbol PAYO.

Payoneer Inc. (“Payoneer”), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOC) (“FTOC”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced on Friday that they have completed their business combination. The business combination was approved by FTOC’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on June 23, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.73 percent and weekly performance of -1.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, PAYO reached to a volume of 2094685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Payoneer Global Inc. [PAYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Payoneer Global Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PAYO stock trade performance evaluation

Payoneer Global Inc. [PAYO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, PAYO shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months.

Payoneer Global Inc. [PAYO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Payoneer Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Payoneer Global Inc. [PAYO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $472 million, or 41.60% of PAYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYO stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,689,627, which is approximately -12.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 3,511,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.1 million in PAYO stocks shares; and PORTSEA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $32.27 million in PAYO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Payoneer Global Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYO] by around 35,125,760 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 23,284,342 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,775,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,634,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYO stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,867,569 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 15,576,022 shares during the same period.