Organon & Co. [OGN] fell -13.05% so far this year. What now?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Organon Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation.

Organon (NYSE: OGN) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC”) to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of Organon common stock from Organon stockholders, representing approximately 1.18% of the outstanding shares of Organon common stock.

TRC stated in the mini-tender offer that its offer price of $28.63 per share is approximately 4.5% lower than the $29.98 closing price per share of Organon common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on June 18, 2021, the last trading day before the commencement of the offer.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.22 billion, with 249.73 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, OGN stock reached a trading volume of 2102945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Organon & Co. [OGN], while it was recorded at 29.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.36 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.68.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organon & Co. [OGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $217,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Organon & Co. [OGN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,277 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 9,414,056 shares. Additionally, 1,260 investors decreased positions by around 11,926,709 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 163,209,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,550,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 620,382 shares, while 330 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,404 shares during the same period.