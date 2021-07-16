McKesson Corporation [MCK] is 8.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] price surged by 0.21 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on July 8, 2021 that McKesson Corporation Announces Offer to Purchase up to $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Debt.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) announced the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) aggregate principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 4.883% Notes due 2044 (the “4.883% Notes”), 7.65% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.65% Debentures”), 4.750% Notes due 2029 (the “4.750% Notes”), 3.950% Notes due 2028 (the “3.950% Notes”), 2.85% Notes due 2023 (the “2.85% Notes”) and 3.796% Notes due 2024 (the “3.796% Notes” and together with the 6.00% Notes, the 4.883% Notes, the 7.65% Debentures, the 4.750% Notes, the 3.950% Notes and the 2.85% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes), at purchase prices determined based on the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security specified in the table below plus the applicable Fixed Spread, as further described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Title of Security.

A sum of 2175500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. McKesson Corporation shares reached a high of $190.87 and dropped to a low of $188.50 until finishing in the latest session at $189.50.

The one-year MCK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.49. The average equity rating for MCK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $224.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCK Stock Performance Analysis:

McKesson Corporation [MCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, MCK shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.03, while it was recorded at 189.40 for the last single week of trading, and 180.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McKesson Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.86. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.90.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 26.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.19. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of -$59,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MCK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 10.06%.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,208 million, or 91.50% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,937,669, which is approximately -1.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,379,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in MCK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.45 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly 6.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 9,795,519 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 8,014,064 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 120,491,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,301,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,236,926 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,633,677 shares during the same period.