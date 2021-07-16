Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 44.63M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Tantech Subsidiary Starts Accepting Orders for Innovative Driverless and Manned Street Sweepers; Inventory Built to Fulfill Initial Customer Orders.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, announced that its subsidiary, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., started accepting customer orders on July 15, 2021 for two of its new, highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper models and has built inventory to meet initial customer orders. The Shangchi SC-120A model features unmanned, automatic sweeping, and the Shangchi SC-120B model features manned, autonomous, intelligent sweeping. Both models have successfully passed all design requirements, standard factory quality control reviews and final factory testing.

The SC-120A (unmanned) and SC-120B (manned and unmanned) models are attractive, feature rich sweepers that integrate information collection technology, data analysis systems, artificial intelligence controls, positioning and navigation systems, automatic actuators, and safety assurance technology. The innovative street sweepers boast highly intelligent route learning and memory, and real-time deep learning. The SC-120A’s lidar-based, machine vision technology will enable the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. Both sweeper models have two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The sweepers come with 1 year warranty.

Over the last 12 months, TANH stock dropped by -33.12%.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.63 million, with 30.26 million shares outstanding and 26.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 846.83K shares, TANH stock reached a trading volume of 3326147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TANH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1454, while it was recorded at 1.0810 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7091 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tantech Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.42.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.40. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$90,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 344,685, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.48% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 315,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in TANH stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in TANH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 717,455 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 231,685 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 135,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 614,937 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 192,430 shares during the same period.