Market cap of SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] reaches 2.09B – now what?

SciPlay Corporation [NASDAQ: SCPL] traded at a high on 07/15/21, posting a 10.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.98. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Scientific Games Proposes to Acquire Public Shares of SciPlay.

Transaction Advances Scientific Games’ Vision to Become A Leading Cross-Platform Global Game Company with a Focus on Content and Digital Markets.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the “Company” or “Scientific Games”) announced that it has submitted to the Board of Directors of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (“SciPlay”) a proposal for Scientific Games to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own in an all-stock transaction, following which SciPlay would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scientific Games (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4684717 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SciPlay Corporation stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.50%.

The market cap for SCPL stock reached $2.09 billion, with 23.20 million shares outstanding and 21.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.55K shares, SCPL reached a trading volume of 4684717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPL shares is $20.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SciPlay Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for SciPlay Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SCPL stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SCPL shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciPlay Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCPL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.30.

How has SCPL stock performed recently?

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, SCPL shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.97 and a Gross Margin at +66.51. SciPlay Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Total Capital for SCPL is now 43.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.88. Additionally, SCPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] managed to generate an average of $34,718 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.SciPlay Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SciPlay Corporation go to 13.90%.

Insider trade positions for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]

There are presently around $363 million, or 88.40% of SCPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPL stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2,623,419, which is approximately -12.248% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,598,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.13 million in SCPL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.49 million in SCPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SciPlay Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in SciPlay Corporation [NASDAQ:SCPL] by around 5,820,551 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,448,598 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,092,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,361,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,607,908 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,068,955 shares during the same period.