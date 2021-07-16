Market cap of ironSource Ltd. [IS] reaches 8.63B – now what?

ironSource Ltd. [NYSE: IS] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.43 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that ironSource to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021.

ironSource (NYSE: IS) (“ironSource” or the “Company”), a leading business platform for the App Economy, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on August 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2021. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205, using conference code 657031.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, IS reached a trading volume of 3247247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ironSource Ltd. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ironSource Ltd. [IS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.63.

ironSource Ltd. [IS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ironSource Ltd. [IS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +82.56. ironSource Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Total Capital for IS is now 24.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ironSource Ltd. [IS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.54. Additionally, IS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.ironSource Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for ironSource Ltd. [IS]

There are presently around $717 million, or 14.40% of IS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IS stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 5,348,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.08 million in IS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.59 million in IS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in ironSource Ltd. [NYSE:IS] by around 85,024,894 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 159,479 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 158,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,025,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,023,394 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 159,479 shares during the same period.