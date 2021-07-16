Market cap of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] reaches 25.54B – now what?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $59.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Athene to Acquire Foundation Home Loans.

Transaction expands Athene’s residential mortgage loan origination and investing capabilities.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) (“Athene”), an industry-leading financial services company focused on retirement savings solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Foundation Home Loans (“FHL”), a specialist UK mortgage lender from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of June 2021, FHL had a £3 billion portfolio of specialist buy-to-let and owner-occupied mortgages on its balance sheet. The closing of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including consent by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Apollo Global Management Inc. represents 230.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.54 billion with the latest information. APO stock price has been found in the range of $58.97 to $60.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2739052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $61.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.66, while it was recorded at 60.37 for the last single week of trading, and 50.13 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 30.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $10,879 million, or 80.50% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 34,913,500, which is approximately 2.949% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,872,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $730.95 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly 3.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 29,649,165 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 13,732,628 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 139,644,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,026,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,370,890 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,997,033 shares during the same period.