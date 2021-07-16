Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is 83.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.53 during the day while it closed the day at $12.24. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Marathon Oil Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Generates Significant Free Cash Flow, Reduces Gross Debt, Raises Base Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported first quarter 2021 net income of $97 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $166 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $622 million, or $637 million before changes in working capital.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock has also loss -5.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRO stock has inclined by 12.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.24% and gained 83.51% year-on date.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $9.42 billion, with 789.00 million shares outstanding and 786.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.68M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 16509892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

MRO stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,664 million, or 71.60% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,556,731, which is approximately 2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 59,229,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $724.98 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $653.32 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 0.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 50,538,948 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 45,310,674 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 448,569,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 544,419,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,519,075 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,132,327 shares during the same period.