Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] Stock trading around $2.62 per share: What’s Next?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 65.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.88%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that The Big Biz Show: Liquid Media Reveals How Big Data Will Propel Independent IP Creators to Monetization.

In a television interview with The Big Biz Show, which broadcasts into more than 110-million U.S. homes and is simulcast on 150+ radio stations, Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), revealed how big data intelligence is propelling the Company forward to empower independent intellectual property (IP) creators around the world.

The TV interview aired after Thomson’s recent letter to shareholders showcasing Liquid’s transformational business solutions strategy.

Over the last 12 months, YVR stock rose by 72.37%.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.25 million, with 14.33 million shares outstanding and 13.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, YVR stock reached a trading volume of 180958053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 651.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

YVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.88. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 41.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liquid Media Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 164,803, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 65,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in YVR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 318,621 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 528,019 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 447,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,621 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,313 shares during the same period.