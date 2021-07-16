Keefe Bruyette lifts MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] gained 1.33% or 0.06 points to close at $4.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3608781 shares. The company report on July 2, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Lima One Capital, LLC.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition from affiliates of Magnetar Capital of their ownership interests in Lima One Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Lima One Capital, LLC. As had been anticipated, MFA has also acquired from certain members of management of Lima One their ownership interests in Lima One Holdings. With the completion of these transactions, MFA now owns all of the outstanding ownership interests of Lima One Holdings.

Also as previously announced, Lima One’s executive leadership team has joined MFA, and they will continue to manage Lima One’s business from its base in Greenville, South Carolina.

It opened the trading session at $4.48, the shares rose to $4.61 and dropped to $4.4435, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFA points out that the company has recorded 23.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, MFA reached to a volume of 3608781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for MFA stock

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, MFA shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

An analysis of insider ownership at MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $1,269 million, or 64.10% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,292,799, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,234,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.15 million in MFA stocks shares; and STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $194.47 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 26,973,136 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 30,957,085 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 219,679,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,609,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,182,216 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 17,488,465 shares during the same period.