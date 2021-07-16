Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] Stock trading around $4.01 per share: What’s Next?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.20%. The company report on June 19, 2021 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 64,500 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to five new employees. The stock options were granted on June 15, 2021. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and were made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $5.70 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on June 15, 2021. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option is subject to such employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

Over the last 12 months, KALA stock dropped by -63.78%. The average equity rating for KALA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $259.17 million, with 61.66 million shares outstanding and 42.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, KALA stock reached a trading volume of 2316641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on KALA stock. On May 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KALA shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

KALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -29.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.75 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1512.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.13. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1639.85.

Return on Total Capital for KALA is now -58.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.92. Additionally, KALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] managed to generate an average of -$554,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

KALA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.90%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $148 million, or 67.30% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,465,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.91 million in KALA stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.84 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 1,761,810 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,106,643 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 32,921,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,790,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,911 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 524,551 shares during the same period.