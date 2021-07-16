JP Morgan slashes price target on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] – find out why.

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced it will report its second quarter 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

A sum of 2473456 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. Vertiv Holdings Co shares reached a high of $26.915 and dropped to a low of $26.325 until finishing in the latest session at $26.49.

The one-year VRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.28. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 27.04 for the last single week of trading, and 21.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.50%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,680 million, or 94.60% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately -22.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,374,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.68 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $594.78 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 13.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 74,274,997 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 59,597,232 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 193,785,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,657,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,233,767 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 14,189,971 shares during the same period.