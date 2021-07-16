JMP Securities lifts Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.73 during the day while it closed the day at $24.53. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 22, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic’s website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-833-494-1487.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367, passcode 6879322, which will be available through July 29, 2021. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International’s website through August 22, 2021.

Old Republic International Corporation stock has also gained 1.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORI stock has inclined by 4.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.88% and gained 31.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ORI stock reached $7.25 billion, with 298.75 million shares outstanding and 282.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 2283833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23.

ORI stock trade performance evaluation

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, ORI shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.66, while it was recorded at 24.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.03 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.22. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.80.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.62. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $62,067 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,572 million, or 76.60% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,167,818, which is approximately 7.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,891,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.64 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $611.2 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 1.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 16,768,755 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 11,022,795 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 199,366,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,158,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,849,386 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,856 shares during the same period.