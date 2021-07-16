H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] – find out why.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] gained 6.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Cocrystal Joins Russell Microcap® Index.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that it will be added to the Russell Microcap® Index after the U.S. market opens, June 28, 2021.

“We are delighted that Cocrystal will now be included in the Russell Microcap® Index, which is a broadly used performance benchmark for smaller growth stocks in the U.S.,” said James Martin, Cocrystal’s interim co-CEO and CFO. “This is a notable milestone for Cocrystal that will further raise awareness of our company within the global investment community as we advance development of our antiviral programs including the planned initiation of an influenza A Phase 1 trial in the third quarter.”.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. represents 71.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.94 million with the latest information. COCP stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.33M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 2157262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for COCP stock

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2181, while it was recorded at 1.1310 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3524 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $11 million, or 26.70% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,254,880, which is approximately 7.719% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 701,610 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,147,665 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,889,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,738,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,446 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,582 shares during the same period.