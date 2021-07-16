For Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ARLO] gained 7.04% on the last trading session, reaching $6.39 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Arlo Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results. The news release announcing the second quarter 2021 results will be disseminated on August 4, 2021 after the market closes.

The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on August 4, 2021 is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 2694444. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.

Arlo Technologies Inc. represents 80.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $515.99 million with the latest information. ARLO stock price has been found in the range of $6.26 to $7.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 815.22K shares, ARLO reached a trading volume of 5427921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARLO shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Arlo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ARLO stock. On August 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ARLO shares from 5 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for ARLO stock

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, ARLO shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.36 and a Gross Margin at +15.52. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.35.

Return on Total Capital for ARLO is now -52.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.00. Additionally, ARLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] managed to generate an average of -$282,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Arlo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]

There are presently around $358 million, or 69.90% of ARLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,537,375, which is approximately 5.48% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,210,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.3 million in ARLO stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $31.18 million in ARLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ARLO] by around 4,636,932 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,217,357 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,233,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,087,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,795 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 308,586 shares during the same period.