Deutsche Bank lifts Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] price plunged by -0.47 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Philips and Cognizant collaborate to introduce digital health solutions to providers, researchers, and patients.

Alliance Pairs Cloud-Based Healthcare Platform with Experience-Oriented Application Design to Improve Patient Care and Clinical Trials Through Increased Provider-Patient Connectivity.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS and TEANECK, NJ – July 8, 2021 – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a world-leading professional services firm, announced a new collaboration to develop end-to-end digital health solutions that will enable healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to improve patient care and accelerate clinical trials. The strategic alliance brings together Philips HealthSuite, a cloud-based platform and Cognizant’s digital engineering expertise to deliver and maintain leading-edge digital health solutions at scale, providing advanced connectivity and using big data to create actionable insights.

A sum of 2765901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 766.17K shares. Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares reached a high of $46.32 and dropped to a low of $45.94 until finishing in the latest session at $46.13.

The one-year PHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.41. The average equity rating for PHG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82.

PHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.51 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.29, while it was recorded at 46.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Koninklijke Philips N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.42. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $14,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

PHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 4.10%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 3,188,861 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 9,662,877 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 58,714,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,566,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 477,252 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,245,354 shares during the same period.