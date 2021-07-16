Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Revenue clocked in at $27.80 million, down -45.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Desktop Metal Acquires Aerosint, Adding Multi-Material Capabilities to Leading Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Technology Portfolio.

Multi-Material Printing Unlocks a Range of New Applications for Powder-Based Additive Manufacturing Solutions.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) announced it has acquired Aerosint, a pioneer in multi-material deposition systems for powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) solutions.

A sum of 3740753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.87M shares. Desktop Metal Inc. shares reached a high of $9.68 and dropped to a low of $9.18 until finishing in the latest session at $9.38.

The one-year DM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.15. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.84 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.33, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $918 million, or 42.60% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.22 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.94 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 26,576,602 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 8,617,715 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 62,669,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,864,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,768,792 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,676,514 shares during the same period.