Datasea Inc. [DTSS] is 102.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] closed the trading session at $4.05 on 07/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.80, while the highest price level was $5.80. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Datasea’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Entered Into Several Purchase and Distribution Agreements and Further Enhanced 5G Messaging Product Availability in China.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) has signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (“5G MMCP”) Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners. 5G MMCP is a product intending to unify customer and prospect marketing signals in a single view with functions like precise SaaS value-added services, data monetization and message-marketing.

Shuhai Zhangxun entered into purchase and distribution agreements with six companies located in Nei Mongol, Anhui, Chongqing and Zhejiang. Under the agreements, six companies will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners, enjoy the exclusive authorization in designated districts to distribute 5G MMCP Version 3.0, and have access to sales commission. In exchange, six companies will pay Shuhai Zhangxun for providing 5G Messaging products and services and the total value of these engagements is RMB 886,000 (or USD 136,940 approximately). Shuhai Zhangxun has already received RMB 490,400 (or USD 75,796 approximately).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 102.50 percent and weekly performance of 85.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DTSS reached to a volume of 48794535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

DTSS stock trade performance evaluation

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.78. With this latest performance, DTSS shares gained by 58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.42 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -134.65 and a Gross Margin at +81.86. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.70.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -36.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$32,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of DTSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 38,567, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.85% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 15,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in DTSS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42000.0 in DTSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ:DTSS] by around 55,607 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 42,900 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTSS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,103 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 42,900 shares during the same period.