Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] is -16.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] traded at a low on 07/15/21, posting a -7.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.61. The company report on July 14, 2021 that DNMR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 13, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Danimer Scientific, Inc. Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021No obligation or cost to you.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3426911 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at 8.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.89%.

The market cap for DNMR stock reached $1.64 billion, with 83.55 million shares outstanding and 57.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DNMR reached a trading volume of 3426911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.70. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.47, while it was recorded at 22.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.82 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Insider trade positions for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]

There are presently around $663 million, or 44.00% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,355,327, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,872,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.33 million in DNMR stocks shares; and GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC, currently with $42.21 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly 24.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 28,522,795 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 11,479,252 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,185,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,816,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,455,808 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,787,183 shares during the same period.