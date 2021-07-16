CL King lifts Atotech Limited [ATC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atotech Limited [NYSE: ATC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.22%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Atotech announces second quarter 2021 earnings release date, conference call and webcast.

Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Later that morning, Atotech will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.

The conference will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s website at investors.atotech.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number is: +1 833 714-3263 (United States) or +1 270 823-1866 (international), using conference ID 4774516. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection.

The one-year Atotech Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.24. The average equity rating for ATC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.68 billion, with 194.66 million shares outstanding and 190.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 719.55K shares, ATC stock reached a trading volume of 2197868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atotech Limited [ATC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATC shares is $26.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Atotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Atotech Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ATC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atotech Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

ATC Stock Performance Analysis:

Atotech Limited [ATC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Atotech Limited [ATC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 24.57 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atotech Limited Fundamentals:

Atotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Atotech Limited [ATC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,426 million, or 95.60% of ATC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATC stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 153,672,703, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,176,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.52 million in ATC stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $113.4 million in ATC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Atotech Limited [NYSE:ATC] by around 182,505,213 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,505,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,505,213 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.