ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $23.27 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.07%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (“ChargePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock rose by 130.85%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.95. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.17 billion, with 308.02 million shares outstanding and 293.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 17213691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 176.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 26.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$429,593 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,791 million, or 65.70% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 25,056,163, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 13,754,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.07 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $272.31 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 75,018,359 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 847,922 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,082,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,949,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,479,517 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 496,867 shares during the same period.