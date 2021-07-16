CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, down -33.02% YTD: What’s Next?

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] slipped around -0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.81 at the close of the session, down -4.29%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that CVM: Data Has Been Released.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock is now -33.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.43 and lowest of $7.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.91, which means current price is +10.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, CVM reached a trading volume of 2979938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1591.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has CVM stock performed recently?

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, CVM shares dropped by -63.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.13 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5188.28. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5415.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -110.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.65. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

There are presently around $107 million, or 33.10% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,794,436, which is approximately 41.242% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,588,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.21 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.23 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 11.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 2,595,879 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 1,242,828 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,883,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,722,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,063 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 855,091 shares during the same period.