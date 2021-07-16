Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $54

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] plunged by -$2.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $48.24 during the day while it closed the day at $45.85. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 4th, 2021.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

Webcast:.

Callon Petroleum Company stock has also loss -11.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPE stock has inclined by 26.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 194.10% and gained 248.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CPE stock reached $2.02 billion, with 42.59 million shares outstanding and 36.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 2280470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $45.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

CPE stock trade performance evaluation

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.42. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 275.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.84, while it was recorded at 50.97 for the last single week of trading, and 26.26 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.23.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.35. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of -$8,361,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 2.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,410 million, or 68.00% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,585,654, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,331,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.46 million in CPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $158.76 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 547.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 17,247,085 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,710,000 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,796,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,753,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,603,123 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,059,546 shares during the same period.