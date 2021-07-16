Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Revenue clocked in at $53.92 million, up 78.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] price plunged by -2.87 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th.

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering an estimated 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference on Thursday, July 15, at 4:00 PM ET. Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer, will be delivering the corporate presentation.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here: https://blockchain21.mysequire.com/.

A sum of 3155643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Bitfarms Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $3.17 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.81. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 817.03% in the past year of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 104,021 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,021 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.