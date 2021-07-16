Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $175

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $150.00 during the day while it closed the day at $148.48. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Apple Launches at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives.

Launching first in Los Angeles and Beijing, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from renowned artists, nonprofit community partners, and Apple.

Apple® announced at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that will provide career-building mentorship, professional industry skills training, creative resources, and access to Apple’s full product lineup of iPhone®, iPad®, and Mac® to underrepresented communities across the globe. Creative Studios will launch first in Los Angeles and Beijing, followed by Bangkok, London, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. later this year. In each city, Apple will work hand-in-hand with nonprofit community organizations to connect youth with mentors and established artists.

Apple Inc. stock has also gained 3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has inclined by 10.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.44% and gained 11.90% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2445.85 billion, with 16.75 billion shares outstanding and 16.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.65M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 103841798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $159.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $165 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $161 to $162, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.72 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.49, while it was recorded at 146.58 for the last single week of trading, and 126.80 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.94.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.14. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $390,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 17.93%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,426,767 million, or 58.60% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,239,382,735, which is approximately -1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,055,005,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.65 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $131.72 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,662 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 165,322,579 shares. Additionally, 2,057 investors decreased positions by around 374,632,667 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 9,069,197,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,609,152,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,850,760 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 16,891,908 shares during the same period.